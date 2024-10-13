CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.79. 927,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

