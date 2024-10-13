cVault.finance (CORE) 1-Day Volume Tops $126.60

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4,245.45 or 0.06757999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $42.45 million and approximately $126.60 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “cVault.finance (CORE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. cVault.finance has a current supply of 10,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of cVault.finance is 4,245.45138845 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $543.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cvault.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

