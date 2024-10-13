DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $880.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $889.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $882.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $827.34. The stock has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,324 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

