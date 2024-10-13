Dai (DAI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.90 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and approximately $52.90 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00253893 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai (DAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dai has a current supply of 5,365,382,702.664872. The last known price of Dai is 0.99988248 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3383 active market(s) with $60,185,056.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://makerdao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

