Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €60.37 ($66.34) and traded as high as €64.92 ($71.34). Danone shares last traded at €64.72 ($71.12), with a volume of 582,218 shares.
Danone Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.38.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.