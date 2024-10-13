Darrow Company Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.