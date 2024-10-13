Darrow Company Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Darrow Company Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

NFLX opened at $722.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $686.60 and a 200-day moving average of $651.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.