Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Financial Survey

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of Daxor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $149,000.00 0.51 -$26.08 million N/A N/A Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Assure and Daxor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Daxor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assure.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Assure and Daxor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daxor has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 185.47%. Given Daxor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daxor is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Daxor beats Assure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

