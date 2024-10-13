Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.29

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $558.91 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Decentraland has a current supply of 2,193,179,327.320146 with 1,908,319,865.391588 in circulation. The last known price of Decentraland is 0.29978624 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 531 active market(s) with $19,828,437.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decentraland.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

