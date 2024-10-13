Decred (DCR) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.69 or 0.00020224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $207.78 million and approximately $968,550.91 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00071013 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006919 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,088.59 or 0.39993913 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,377,479 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Users are able to generate DCR through the process of mining. Decred has a current supply of 16,377,010.77133965. The last known price of Decred is 12.60667573 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $1,027,570.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decred.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

