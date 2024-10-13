DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0502 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006903 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,115.67 or 0.40001567 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion (ONION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ONION through the process of mining. DeepOnion has a current supply of 22,932,642.15655863 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeepOnion is 0.05027763 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deeponion.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.