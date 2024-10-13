Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Deere & Company by 301.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Shares of DE stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

