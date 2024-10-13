Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,538,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.09. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

