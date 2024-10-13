DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 132.1% in September

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the September 15th total of 63,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHX has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

DHI Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,536. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.02. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

