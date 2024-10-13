Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,949 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,013. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

