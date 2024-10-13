Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Gibson Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,200,000 after buying an additional 698,381 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after acquiring an additional 555,638 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,634,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,659,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 410,588 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

