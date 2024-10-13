Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,094,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 551,502 shares.The stock last traded at $26.71 and had previously closed at $26.57.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

