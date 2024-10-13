Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIN. Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $482.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

