Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Cut by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

