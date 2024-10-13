Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $490.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.