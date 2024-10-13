Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 70,889 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Moderna worth $31,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after buying an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. 6,260,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.70 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,184 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.