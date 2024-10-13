Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $144.46 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44,303 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $144,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $433,709,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in American Express by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $197,149,000 after purchasing an additional 768,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $114,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Express by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,164,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,547,000 after purchasing an additional 486,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.96.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,553. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $277.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.