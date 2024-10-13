Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $34.35 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,447 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $34,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 96,239 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

