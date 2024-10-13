Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 10,313 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $62,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %

DEO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 372,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,625. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.