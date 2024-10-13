Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 45,516 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,516 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.36% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $95,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 117,098 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 798,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $105.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -17.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

