Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 969 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,034. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

