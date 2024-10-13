Dragonchain Market Capitalization Tops $9.14 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $6,398.02 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain (DRGN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dragonchain has a current supply of 433,494,437 with 370,772,651.3625188 in circulation. The last known price of Dragonchain is 0.02661803 USD and is up 9.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,671.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

