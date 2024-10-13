Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$14.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.15.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

