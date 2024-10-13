dYdX 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.91 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $200.74 million and $13.91 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00253969 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,513,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,048,381 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.
dYdX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars.
