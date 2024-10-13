eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $658.03 million and $5.13 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,604.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00512091 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,769,939,048,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,769,948,423,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) is a cryptocurrency . eCash has a current supply of 19,769,692,173,090. The last known price of eCash is 0.00003448 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $13,906,456.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://e.cash/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

