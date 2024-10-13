Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading 11.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 212,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 80,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Electrum Discovery Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electrum Discovery Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

