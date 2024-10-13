Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $21.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $932.06. 2,293,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $910.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $852.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.