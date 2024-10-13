Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $0.50 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.