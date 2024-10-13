Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the September 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Engie Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Engie has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Get Engie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENGIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Engie

(Get Free Report)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.