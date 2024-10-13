Enjin Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $265.13 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $265.13 million and $8.54 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,840,978,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,761,698,657 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a cryptocurrency . Enjin Coin has a current supply of 1,840,978,581.8672528 with 1,761,703,130.5942297 in circulation. The last known price of Enjin Coin is 0.1516433 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 431 active market(s) with $8,405,604.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enjin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

