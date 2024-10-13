Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $84.00 at Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.