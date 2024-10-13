Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,187,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Equinix by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $2,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $871.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $846.41 and a 200-day moving average of $795.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.80.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

