Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

ELS stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

