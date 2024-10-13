Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,831 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 722,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426,580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 877,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,203. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Read More

