Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Enviri worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Enviri by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,330,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 249,181 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Enviri by 3.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,908,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Enviri by 11.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 383,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enviri by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enviri Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Enviri stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 293,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $848.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.19. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.
Enviri Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
