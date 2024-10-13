Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 35,461 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $23,817,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 27.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 389,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,486. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

