Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,684,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after buying an additional 365,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Xylem by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,582,000 after buying an additional 362,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Xylem Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.