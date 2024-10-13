Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cognex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $249,922.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 979,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,994. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

