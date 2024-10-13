Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,724,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $916,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 471,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,224,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 569,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,885. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $52,976.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $342,409 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

