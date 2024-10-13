Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 295,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,378. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

