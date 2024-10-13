Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.52 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $65.04 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.52 or 0.00029435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,901.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.46 or 0.00511046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00103082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00238762 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00071173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,125,364 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. Users are able to generate ETC through the process of mining. Ethereum Classic has a current supply of 210,700,000 with 149,116,648.3314143 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Classic is 18.70786688 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 564 active market(s) with $66,559,026.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumclassic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

