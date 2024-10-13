Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Shares Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 5,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $65.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:EPRX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.