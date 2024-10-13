Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 286.4% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

EVAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 12,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 6.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

