Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 56.17 ($0.74), with a volume of 5,154 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.97. The firm has a market cap of £51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,872.17 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £397,500 ($520,219.87). 61.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

