Evmos One Day Trading Volume Tops $147,535.98 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $147,535.98 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos (EVMOS) is a cryptocurrency . Evmos has a current supply of 785,632,037 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Evmos is 0.01730627 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $112,247.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://evmos.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

